Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arundel 14, Elkton 12
Baltimore Chesapeake 47, Perry Hall 19
Baltimore City College 26, Digital Harbor 0
Col. Richardson 48, Arcadia, Va. 6
Edmondson-Westside 28, Lake Clifton 6
Frederick 56, Catoctin 0
Great Mills 22, McDonough 0
Kent Island 24, Wicomico 8
Liberty 56, Winters Mill 21
Loyola 36, Saint Paul's Boys 0
Milford Mill 41, Woodlawn 0
North Point 30, Chopticon 7
Northern - Cal 20, Leonardtown 2
Old Mill 32, South River 0
Patterson 28, Carver Vo-Tech 6
Perryville 44, North East 0
Westminster 20, Manchester Valley 17
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
