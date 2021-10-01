Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arundel 14, Elkton 12

Baltimore Chesapeake 47, Perry Hall 19

Baltimore City College 26, Digital Harbor 0

Col. Richardson 48, Arcadia, Va. 6

Edmondson-Westside 28, Lake Clifton 6

Frederick 56, Catoctin 0

Great Mills 22, McDonough 0

Kent Island 24, Wicomico 8

Liberty 56, Winters Mill 21

Loyola 36, Saint Paul's Boys 0

Milford Mill 41, Woodlawn 0

North Point 30, Chopticon 7

Northern - Cal 20, Leonardtown 2

Old Mill 32, South River 0

Patterson 28, Carver Vo-Tech 6

Perryville 44, North East 0

Westminster 20, Manchester Valley 17

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
