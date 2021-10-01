Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Braddock def. Miami Coral Park, forfeit

Goleman 24, Westland Hialeah 12

Gulliver Prep 52, Champagnat Catholic 27

Lakeside Christian 44, St. Petersburg Canterbury 20

Merritt Island Christian 50, Calvary Chapel 0

Miami Ferguson 21, Varela 7

Miami Krop 28, Miami Springs 6

Ocala Vanguard def. Pasco, forfeit

Plantation 40, Hollywood Hills 0

Raines 13, Terry Parker 9

Riverside Christian 28, Duval Charter 19

West Oaks 36, Zarephath 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

October 01, 2021 7:57 PM

