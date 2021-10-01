Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Lakeside-DeKalb 21, KIPP Atlanta 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Groves vs. Johnson-Savannah, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 7:57 PM

Sports

Kershaw scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Milwaukee

October 01, 2021 7:57 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 7:57 PM

Sports

Castellanos expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

October 01, 2021 7:57 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service