Alcantara scheduled to start as Miami hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (81-78, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-94, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (7-5, 1.46 ERA, .97 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-14, 3.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +115, Phillies -135; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies head to play the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The Marlins are 40-38 on their home turf. Miami is slugging .371 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the club with a .457 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Phillies are 34-44 in road games. Philadelphia has slugged .408 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .605 slugging percentage, including 75 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Ian Kennedy recorded his first victory and Freddy Galvis went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Dylan Floro took his sixth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas ranks second on the Marlins with 42 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 149 hits and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Zach Eflin: (knee), Archie Bradley: (oblique), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).