Zardes leads Columbus against Philadelphia after 2-goal outing

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Columbus Crew (9-11-7) vs. Philadelphia Union (10-7-9)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -167, Columbus +436, Draw +304; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus plays Philadelphia after Gyasi Zardes totaled two goals against Montreal.

The Union put together a 14-4-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 10-0-1 in home matches. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Alejandro Bedoya (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

Columbus: Eloy Room (injured), Perry Kitchen (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Pedro Santos (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

