Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cave Springs 30, Porum 8

Cushing 53, OKC Classen Adv. 16

Del City 30, Stillwater 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 30, 2021 10:36 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 30, 2021 10:34 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 30, 2021 10:32 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 30, 2021 10:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service