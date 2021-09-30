Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cave Springs 30, Porum 8
Cushing 53, OKC Classen Adv. 16
Del City 30, Stillwater 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
