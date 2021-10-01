Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Northern Freeze 40, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 12
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26, Rochester Lourdes 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Northern Freeze 40, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 12
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26, Rochester Lourdes 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The first soccer game involving an Israeli team at the stadium built for the 1936 Olympics hosted by Nazi Germany was marred Thursday by antisemitic abuse aimed at visiting fans.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments