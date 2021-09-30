Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Capitol def. Rosenwald Collegiate, forfeit
Madison Prep def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Capitol def. Rosenwald Collegiate, forfeit
Madison Prep def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Perhaps it would be better to ask if you’d rather see Tampa Bay or New England lose.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments