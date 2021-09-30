Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Baltic def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-12
Burke def. Boyd County, Neb., 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Chester def. Beresford, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21
Florence/Henry def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-18, 25-8, 25-7
Garretson def. Parker, 25-21, 25-22, 25-12
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14
Howard def. Mitchell Christian, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7
Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23
St. Thomas More def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-9, 25-23
Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14
Yankton def. Vermillion, 25-15, 25-17, 25-8
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
