Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Chatfield 56, Wheat Ridge 14
Loveland 42, Monarch 0
Manual def. Jefferson, forfeit
Pomona 49, Lakewood 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The Boston Red Sox were dealt another blow in their postseason push by last-place Baltimore, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run homer in the third inning of the Orioles' 6-2 win.
Comments