Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Chatfield 56, Wheat Ridge 14

Loveland 42, Monarch 0

Manual def. Jefferson, forfeit

Pomona 49, Lakewood 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

