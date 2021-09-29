Muguruza, Jabeur advance at Chicago

Garbiñe Muguruza and Ons Jabeur won in straight sets in the second round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic on Tuesday.

Muguruza said the breezy conditions were challenging during her 6-4 6-4 win over 21-year-old American Ann Li.

“It was a difficult match just because (Chicago) is a windy city, or the city of the wind,” Muguruza said. “Just controlling the mindset and not getting very frustrated because it’s difficult. With 6-4, 6-4, it was very tight. I think the match was very equal due to the circumstances, but I’m happy that I stayed calm in the 5-4, serving for each set, and I managed to close them out.”

Jabeur, the No. 6 seed from Tunisia, dispatched Su-Wei Hseih 6-1, 6-0 in 46 minutes.

Seventh-seeded Elise Mertens, No. 11 seed Anett Kontaveit and 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka also advanced in straight sets.

Camila Giorgi, the 15 seed from Italy, lost 6-4, 6-2 to Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

In doubles, Polish duo Magdalena Frech and Katarzyna Kawa beat Belgian pair Kim Clijsters and Kirsten Flipkens in the first round, 6-4, 6-2.

Clijsters, a former world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion in 2009 and 2010, was eliminated from the singles bracket in a three-set loss on Monday, her first WTA Tour match since a first-round loss at last year's U.S. Open.