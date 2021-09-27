Marquez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (64-92, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (71-84, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (1-2, 5.92 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (12-10, 4.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -179, Nationals +153; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Washington will face off on Monday.

The Rockies are 46-32 on their home turf. Colorado's lineup has 176 home runs this season, C.J. Cron leads them with 28 homers.

The Nationals are 29-49 in road games. Washington has slugged .419 this season. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .552.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-0. Paolo Espino earned his fifth victory and Soto went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Jon Gray took his 11th loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 88 RBIs and is batting .276.

Soto leads the Nationals with 29 home runs and is slugging .552.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee).