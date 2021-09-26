ULM QB Rodriguez, son of Rich Rodriguez, hospitalized

Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez was hospitalized Sunday after sustaining a “lung” injury against Troy, according to his father.

Rodriguez is the son of ULM offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, the former Arizona, Michigan and West Virginia coach.

“Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night’s game against Troy,” Rich Rodriguez tweeted Sunday.

ULM beat Troy 29-16 on Saturday with Rhett Rodriguez passing 131 yards and a touchdown.

“Rhett Rodriguez was taken to St. Francis Medical Center last night from a severe trauma injury to the upper chest from the Troy game," ULM coach Terry Bowden said. “The extent of the injury and length of stay in the hospital are unknown.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this time. We will continue to pray for a full recovery.”