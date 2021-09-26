Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
IMG Academy-Blue 49, Springfield Central, Mass. 0
World of Knowledge 20, Old Plank Christian 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
IMG Academy-Blue 49, Springfield Central, Mass. 0
World of Knowledge 20, Old Plank Christian 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 14, Akr. Buchtel 10KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments