Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bridgewater-Emery def. Chester, 25-22, 25-23, 27-25

Belle Fourche Invitational Tournament=

Pool A=

Lead-Deadwood def. Bennett County, 25-9, 27-25

Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-20, 25-23

Lead-Deadwood def. Hot Springs, 25-17, 25-13

CSDC Tournament=

First Round=

Miller def. Faulkton, 25-21, 25-14

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Kimball/White Lake Invitational Tournament=

Championship=

Burke def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-19, 25-22

Pool A=

Jones County def. Colome, 25-22, 25-17

Jones County def. Wall, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16

Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-11, 25-21

Kimball/White Lake def. Jones County, 25-14, 25-18

Kimball/White Lake def. Wall, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16

Wall def. Colome, 25-22, 25-15

Pool B=

Burke def. Canistota, 25-16, 25-13

Burke def. Kadoka Area, 25-18, 25-15

Burke def. Wessington Springs, 25-10, 25-17

Kadoka Area def. Canistota, 25-15, 26-24

Kadoka Area def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 17-25, 25-13

Wessington Springs def. Canistota, 25-27, 25-23, 25-15

Third Place=

Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-22, 25-20

Pentagon Tournament=

Blue Division, Pool A=

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Hill City, 0-0

Blue Division, Pool B=

Western Christian, Iowa def. Northwestern

Blue Division, Pool C=

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Christian

Blue Division, Pool D=

Dakota Valley def. Warner

Blue Division=

Consolation=

Hill City def. Warner

Northwestern def. Rapid City Christian

Fifth Place=

Northwestern def. Hill City

Semifinal=

Dakota Valley def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman

Western Christian, Iowa def. Brandon Valley

Seventh Place=

Warner def. Rapid City Christian

Third Place=

Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman

Western Christian, Iowa def. Dakota Valley

Orange Division, Pool A=

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Platte-Geddes

Orange Division, Pool B=

Tea Area def. Winner

Orange Division, Pool C=

Arlington def. Hamlin

Orange Division, Pool D=

Colman-Egan def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa

Orange Division=

Championship=

Arlington def. Platte-Geddes

Consolation=

Colman-Egan def. Hamlin

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Winner

Fifth Place=

Colman-Egan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Semifinal=

Arlington def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa

Platte-Geddes def. Tea Area

Seventh Place=

Hamlin def. Winner

Third Place=

Tea Area def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa

Purple Division, Pool A=

Alcester-Hudson def. Hitchcock-Tulare

Purple Division, Pool B=

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Milbank

Purple Division, Pool C=

Irene-Wakonda def. Bon Homme, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15

Purple Division, Pool D=

Hanson def. Howard, 25-20, 25-20

Purple Division=

Bracket=

Bon Homme def. Alcester-Hudson

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Irene-Wakonda

Howard def. Milbank

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Hanson

Championship=

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Howard

Consolation=

Alcester-Hudson def. Milbank

Irene-Wakonda def. Hanson

Fifth Place=

Irene-Wakonda def. Alcester-Hudson

Semifinal=

Howard def. Bon Homme

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Hitchcock-Tulare

Seventh Place=

Milbank def. Hanson

Third Place=

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Bon Homme

Red Division, Pool A=

Dell Rapids def. Freeman, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17

Red Division, Pool B=

Sioux Valley def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-13, 25-15

Red Division, Pool C=

Ethan def. Parkston

Red Division, Pool D=

Parker def. Great Plains Lutheran

Red Division=

Bracket=

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Great Plains Lutheran

Freeman def. Ethan

Parker def. Sioux Valley

Parkston def. Dell Rapids

Championship=

Parkston def. Freeman

Consolation=

Ethan def. Great Plains Lutheran

Sioux Valley def. Dell Rapids

Fifth Place=

Ethan def. Sioux Valley

Semifinal=

Freeman def. Elkton-Lake Benton

Parkston def. Parker

Seventh Place=

Dell Rapids def. Great Plains Lutheran

Third Place=

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Parker

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 26, 2021 4:37 AM

Sports

Turner ignites Davidson in 28-16 win over San Diego

September 26, 2021 4:37 AM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 26, 2021 4:37 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service