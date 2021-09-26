Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bridgewater-Emery def. Chester, 25-22, 25-23, 27-25
Belle Fourche Invitational Tournament=
Pool A=
Lead-Deadwood def. Bennett County, 25-9, 27-25
Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-20, 25-23
Lead-Deadwood def. Hot Springs, 25-17, 25-13
CSDC Tournament=
First Round=
Miller def. Faulkton, 25-21, 25-14
Kimball/White Lake Invitational Tournament=
Championship=
Burke def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-19, 25-22
Pool A=
Jones County def. Colome, 25-22, 25-17
Jones County def. Wall, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16
Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-11, 25-21
Kimball/White Lake def. Jones County, 25-14, 25-18
Kimball/White Lake def. Wall, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16
Wall def. Colome, 25-22, 25-15
Pool B=
Burke def. Canistota, 25-16, 25-13
Burke def. Kadoka Area, 25-18, 25-15
Burke def. Wessington Springs, 25-10, 25-17
Kadoka Area def. Canistota, 25-15, 26-24
Kadoka Area def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 17-25, 25-13
Wessington Springs def. Canistota, 25-27, 25-23, 25-15
Third Place=
Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-22, 25-20
Pentagon Tournament=
Blue Division, Pool A=
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Hill City, 0-0
Blue Division, Pool B=
Western Christian, Iowa def. Northwestern
Blue Division, Pool C=
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Christian
Blue Division, Pool D=
Dakota Valley def. Warner
Blue Division=
Consolation=
Hill City def. Warner
Northwestern def. Rapid City Christian
Fifth Place=
Northwestern def. Hill City
Semifinal=
Dakota Valley def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman
Western Christian, Iowa def. Brandon Valley
Seventh Place=
Warner def. Rapid City Christian
Third Place=
Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman
Western Christian, Iowa def. Dakota Valley
Orange Division, Pool A=
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Platte-Geddes
Orange Division, Pool B=
Tea Area def. Winner
Orange Division, Pool C=
Arlington def. Hamlin
Orange Division, Pool D=
Colman-Egan def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa
Orange Division=
Championship=
Arlington def. Platte-Geddes
Consolation=
Colman-Egan def. Hamlin
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Winner
Fifth Place=
Colman-Egan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
Semifinal=
Arlington def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa
Platte-Geddes def. Tea Area
Seventh Place=
Hamlin def. Winner
Third Place=
Tea Area def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa
Purple Division, Pool A=
Alcester-Hudson def. Hitchcock-Tulare
Purple Division, Pool B=
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Milbank
Purple Division, Pool C=
Irene-Wakonda def. Bon Homme, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15
Purple Division, Pool D=
Hanson def. Howard, 25-20, 25-20
Purple Division=
Bracket=
Bon Homme def. Alcester-Hudson
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Irene-Wakonda
Howard def. Milbank
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Hanson
Championship=
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Howard
Consolation=
Alcester-Hudson def. Milbank
Irene-Wakonda def. Hanson
Fifth Place=
Irene-Wakonda def. Alcester-Hudson
Semifinal=
Howard def. Bon Homme
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Hitchcock-Tulare
Seventh Place=
Milbank def. Hanson
Third Place=
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Bon Homme
Red Division, Pool A=
Dell Rapids def. Freeman, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17
Red Division, Pool B=
Sioux Valley def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-13, 25-15
Red Division, Pool C=
Ethan def. Parkston
Red Division, Pool D=
Parker def. Great Plains Lutheran
Red Division=
Bracket=
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Great Plains Lutheran
Freeman def. Ethan
Parker def. Sioux Valley
Parkston def. Dell Rapids
Championship=
Parkston def. Freeman
Consolation=
Ethan def. Great Plains Lutheran
Sioux Valley def. Dell Rapids
Fifth Place=
Ethan def. Sioux Valley
Semifinal=
Freeman def. Elkton-Lake Benton
Parkston def. Parker
Seventh Place=
Dell Rapids def. Great Plains Lutheran
Third Place=
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Parker
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
