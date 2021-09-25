Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Belleville East 9, Alton 6
Benton 41, West Frankfort 0
Bismarck-Henning 42, Fithian Oakwood 14
Bogan 28, Chicago Vocational 6
Brooks Academy 53, Von Steuben 7
Cary-Grove 42, Prairie Ridge 7
Chicago (Goode) 65, Chicago (Carver Military) 6
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 20, DuSable 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 38, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 42, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 12
Chicago Phoenix Academy 32, Chicago Academy 28
Chicago Sullivan 14, Lindblom 8
Collins Academy 14, Bowen 6
Dunbar 28, Schurz 26
Dyett 32, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 0
East St. Louis 48, Living Word Christian School, Mo. 2
East St. Louis 48, O'Fallon 2
Edwards County def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Erie/Prophetstown 49, Orion 14
Freeport (Aquin) 42, Biggsville West Central 0
Hubbard 14, Lincoln Park 0
Kenwood 42, Westinghouse 0
Knoxville 48, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 8
Martinsville 45, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 0
Mendota 43, Hall 34
Milford 48, Amboy 46
Mt. Carmel 48, Lawrenceville 0
Newton 32, Red Hill 8
Nokomis 59, Edwards County 3
Orangeville 57, South Beloit 24
Pawnee 64, West Prairie 6
Phillips 14, Simeon 12
Prosser 26, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 0
Rich Township 31, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 21
River Ridge 44, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42
Senn 28, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 0
St. Bede 34, Riverdale 21
Thornridge 45, Harvey Thornton 0
Thornton Fractional South 33, Reavis 11
Tremont 28, Madison 20
Union (Dugger), Ind. 8, Oblong 6
Walther Christian Academy 26, Chicago (Christ the King) 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Durand/Pecatonica vs. Urbana, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
