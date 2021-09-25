NC State tops No. 9 Clemson 27-21 in 2OT; Tigers’ 2nd loss

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) breaks away from Villanova defensive back Jalen Goodman (7) to score a first quarter touchdown during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) AP

North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat ninth-ranked Clemson 27-21 on Saturday, an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes.

Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal lineto end it, sending the Wolfpack sprinting in from the sideline followed immediately by red-clad fans pouring onto the field to celebrate N.C. State’s first win in the series in a decade.

Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns, including the winning 22-yard pass to Devin Carter to start the second OT.

N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) controlled play most of the way, nearly doubling Clemson in total offense through regulation while converting more than half of its third-down chances.

It was a brutal day for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1), who now have a second loss to make it an unlikely climb to extend their streak of making every year of the playoff.

NO. 2 GEORGIA 62, VANDERBILT 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns while playing only the first quarter as Georgia posted its biggest win in a series that started in 1893.

The game was effectively over when Georgia (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led 35-0 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs started three of four drives in Vandy territory. They recovered a fumble on a kickoff to set up one TD, then Christopher Smith intercepted a pass to set up a second TD less than 30 seconds later.

Georgia nearly had more points than Vandy managed yards, outgaining the Commodores 524-77.

Vanderbilt (1-3, 0-1) lost its 14th straight SEC game, a skid that could be longer if COVID issues hadn’t forced Vandy to cancel its visit on Georgia’s Senior Day last season.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

NO. 5 IOWA 24, COLORADO STATE 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawkeyes needed a second-half comeback to stay unbeaten.

The Hawkeyes (4-0) won their 10th consecutive game and have a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation.

Colorado State (1-3) led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.

A fumble recovery by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at the Colorado State 6-yard line set up a touchdown run by wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., on the next play that tied the game. Petras threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta on the next possession to give Iowa a 21-14 lead.

Colorado State cornerback Robert Floyd wrestled away a pass intended for Tracy and returned it 62 yards to set up Todd Centeio’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Gary Williams in the second quarter.

NO. 6 PENN STATE 38, VILLANOVA 17

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards as Penn State showcased its speed against its in-state FCS opponent.

Clifford completed 19 of 26 passes, finding Parker Washington for two TDs and Jahan Dotson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for one apiece. Tyler Warren rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked a field goal for the Nittany Lions (4-0), who led 17-3 at the break in their eighth straight win.

Daniel Smith threw 57- and 17-yard touchdown passes to Rayjoun Pringle in the fourth for the Wildcats (3-1).

Playing behind an offensive line that has used four left tackles so far this season, Coan completed 15 of 29 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked five times.

He limped off the field, favoring his left leg, midway through the third quarter and went to the injury tent, and then the locker room.

NO. 16 ARKANSAS 20, TEXAS A&M 10

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns as the Razorbacks held on for their first win in the series in their 10 seasons as Southeastern Conference foes.

Arkansas has won its first four games for the first time since 2003. Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) had its overall 11-game winning streak snapped.

The Aggies hadn’t allowed a passing touchdown this season until Jefferson’s 85-yard score to Treylon Burks for a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Jefferson threw another TD early in the second quarter when AJ Green turned a pass in the left flat into a 48-yard TD.

Jefferson finished 7 of 15 for 212 yards with plenty of big plays. Trelon Smith added 82 yards rushing as the Razorbacks piled up 443 total yards

Isaiah Spiller scored midway through the third quarter for the Aggies.

NO. 12 NOTRE DAME 41, NO. 18 WISCONSIN 13

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan to pace the Irish.

Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish (4-0).

Graham Mertz threw four interceptions for Wisconsin (1-2), including two that were returned for touchdowns in the final 2:30 to blow the game open.

Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury in the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

Coan played 22 games for Wisconsin over three seasons and was the starter for the 2019 team that reached the Big Ten championship game. He broke his foot in the runup to the abbreviated Big Ten season last year and Mertz claimed the starting job.

BAYLOR 31, NO. 14 IOWA STATE 29

WACO, Texas (AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Baylor stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to pull off the upset.

Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) and caught a 16-yard TD pass in the final minute that was followed by the failed two-point try.

The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

The Bears (4-0, 2-0) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and never trailed again. Bohannon finished 14 for 19 for 164 yards and rushed for 36 yards. Treston Ebner returned a kickoff 98 yards for Baylor’s only touchdown of the second half.

Brock Purdy was 22 for 33 for 263 yards and a touchdown and a fourth-quarter interception for the Cyclones.

NO. 17 COASTAL CAROLINA 53, UMASS 3

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Chanticleers sent UMass to its 15th straight loss.

The Chanticleers, who scored on eight of nine possessions, have started 4-0 for the second straight season and have won 15 of 16 games over two years.

McCall opened the scoring with a 3-yard TD run and added scoring passes of 25 yards to Isaiah Likely and a 23 yards to Javion Heiligh.

The Minutemen (0-4) broke through with 8:23 left on Cameron Carson’s 35-yard field goal. UMass, a Bowl Subdivision independent, hasn’t won since topping Akron 37-28 in September 2019.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 20, RUTGERS 13

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times the undefeated Wolverines had the ball as they opened Big Ten play.

Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) entered the game averaging 350.3 yards rushing to lead the nation and was held to just 112 yards on the ground. Blake Corum was limited to 68 yards — half his average — on 21 attempts and Haskins ran for just 41 yards on 12 carries. Cade McNamara was 9 of 16 for 163 yards passing for the Wolverines.

The Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to pull within seven early in the fourth quarter, but Valentino Ambrosio missed a short field goal and on their next possession they turned it over on downs.

Noah Vedral was 18 of 31 for 156 yards with a touchdown pass to Aaron Young in the third quarter, starting a comeback that fell short.

NO. 23 AUBURN 34, GEORGIA STATE 24

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Shedrick Jackson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Finley with 45 seconds remaining to complete a Tigers' rally.

Auburn trailed by 12 points at halftime and avoided losing to a Sun Belt team for the first time in program history.

Finley led Auburn (3-1) on a 98-yard scoring drive in the final minutes. Safety Smoke Monday's 36-yard interception return for a score on the ensuing drive sealed it.

The Tigers’ special teams started the comeback with a touchdown off a blocked punt late in the third quarter.

Georgia State (1-3) generated 299 yards of offense but failed to score in the second half, gaining just 85 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25