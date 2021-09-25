Hill scheduled to start for Mets at Brewers

New York Mets (73-80, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-62, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-7, 3.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.28 ERA, .93 WHIP, 221 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -228, Mets +193; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to play the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Brewers are 43-36 on their home turf. Milwaukee is hitting a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .274.

The Mets are 29-47 on the road. New York is slugging .389 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .511.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-1. Eric Lauer notched his seventh victory and Kolten Wong went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Tylor Megill took his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 85 RBIs and is batting .267.

Alonso leads the Mets with 35 home runs and is batting .257.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .178 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 2-8, .233 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).