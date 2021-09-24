Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Belfry 43, Magoffin Co. 0
Bishop Brossart 41, Ludlow 7
Caldwell Co. def. Ballard Memorial, forfeit
Dayton def. Bracken Co., forfeit
East Carter def. Lawrence Co., forfeit
Fairview def. Jenkins, forfeit
Holmes 50, Cov. Holy Cross 28
Lex. Bryan Station 43, Lex. Lafayette 0
Lou. Doss 47, IHS 0
Lou. Male 47, Lou. Butler 6
Martin County def. Bath Co., forfeit
South Oldham 63, Lou. Jeffersontown 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
