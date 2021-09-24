Sports

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn Riverside 35, Todd Beamer 0

Capital 71, North Thurston 0

Chelan 55, Tonasket 13

Entiat 66, Pateros 20

Federal Way 26, Kentridge 19

Graham-Kapowsin 34, Puyallup 3

Inglemoor 13, Thomas Jefferson 6

Kamiak 56, Cascade (Everett) 15

Lewis and Clark 28, Ferris 6

Lincoln 41, Spanaway Lake 14

Sumner 44, South Kitsap 0

Union 42, Chiawana 19

White River 35, Fife 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

