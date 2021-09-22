Flexen scheduled to start for Mariners at Athletics

Seattle Mariners (82-69, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (82-69, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (12-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (10-13, 3.94 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -141, Mariners +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Seattle will play on Wednesday.

The Athletics are 40-36 in home games in 2020. Oakland's lineup has 185 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 37 homers.

The Mariners are 40-36 on the road. Seattle is hitting a collective .224 this season, led by Ty France with an average of .291.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-2. Marco Gonzales secured his ninth victory and J.P. Crawford went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Paul Blackburn took his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .549.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .445.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA

Mariners: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).