Rodriguez scheduled to start for Boston against New York

New York Mets (73-77, third in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (86-65, second in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.88 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 5.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -146, Mets +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 47-29 on their home turf. Boston is averaging 4.9 RBIs per game this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 107 total runs batted in.

The Mets have gone 29-44 away from home. New York has hit 165 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 33, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 1-0. Nick Pivetta earned his third victory and Christian Vazquez went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Jacob deGrom registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and is slugging .536.

Alonso leads the Mets with 60 extra base hits and 87 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Mets: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (pectoral), Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).