Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Andover def. Blaine, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Warroad, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-8
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13
Centennial def. Anoka, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11
Champlin Park def. Maple Grove, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14
DeLaSalle def. Hill-Murray, 27-25, 25-23, 25-17
Elk River def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15
Esko def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-17, 25-7, 25-21
Fertile-Beltrami def. Crookston, 27-25, 25-9, 20-25, 21-25, 15-8
Garretson, S.D. def. Adrian, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-10, 25-14, 25-21
Greenway def. Chisholm, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22
Hinckley-Finlayson def. Wrenshall, 21-25, 25-6, 25-8, 25-17
Lake of the Woods def. Blackduck, 25-17, 25-14, 25-11
Lanesboro def. Houston, 25-12, 25-12, 25-23
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-11, 26-24, 25-10
Mabel-Canton def. Spring Grove, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 26-24, 25-11, 20-25, 25-22
Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20
Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14
Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis North, 25-12, 25-0, 25-7
Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 3-1
Moorhead def. Detroit Lakes, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21
Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11
Mountain Lake Co-op def. Mankato Loyola, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18
Northeast Range def. South Ridge, 8-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8
Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17
Norwood-Young America def. St. Peter, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 27-25
Nova Classical Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16
Osseo def. Park Center, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20
Prior Lake def. Minnetonka, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 15-25, 15-10
Rogers def. Coon Rapids, 25-11, 25-16, 25-10
Rushford-Peterson def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 3-1
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Angels, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18
Spectrum def. United Christian, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20
Spring Lake Park def. Totino-Grace, 25-19, 12-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-9
St. Charles def. Winona Cotter, 22-25, 28-26, 25-21, 28-26
St. Clair def. United South Central, 25-17, 22-25, 15-25, 25-14, 20-18
St. Croix Lutheran def. New Life Academy, 25-20, 18-25, 25-11, 25-11
St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-16, 25-11, 25-13
St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-17, 10-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-5
St. Paul Harding def. St. Paul Washington, 25-19, 25-12, 25-10
Stillwater def. Tartan, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17
Swanville def. Pillager, 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18
Thief River Falls def. East Grand Forks, 25-18, 28-26, 25-17
Trinity def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Northern Freeze, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. LeSueur-Henderson, 26-24, 25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 15-10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Browerville/Eagle Valley vs. Sebeka, ppd.
Rochester Lourdes vs. Schaeffer Academy, ppd.
