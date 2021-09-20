Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Thomas Walker 36, Castlewood 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Shane Baz pitched two-hit ball for five innings to win his major league debut and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays cut Toronto’s lead in the wild-card chase, holding off the Blue Jays 6-4 on Monday night.
Tampa Bay holds a seven-game advantage over second-place Boston with 11 games remaining.
