Fedde scheduled to start for Nationals at Marlins

Washington Nationals (61-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (63-86, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (7-9, 5.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-8, 6.81 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -105, Nationals -113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington will play on Monday.

The Marlins are 39-36 in home games in 2020. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Sandy Alcantara leads them with a mark of 8.7.

The Nationals are 26-45 on the road. Washington has slugged .418 this season. Juan Soto leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 8-6. Paul Campbell notched his second victory and Jesus Sanchez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Miami. Kyle Finnegan registered his seventh loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas ranks second on the Marlins with 40 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 27 home runs and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .271 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee).