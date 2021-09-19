QBs Tagovailoa, Wentz, Dalton, Taylor leave with injuries

A member of the team staff assists Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after he left the field injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Tua Tagovailoa was forced out by a rib injury. Carson Wentz hurt his right ankle. Andy Dalton had a knee issue, and Tyrod Taylor exited with a hamstring injury.

It was a rough Sunday for quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa was knocked out of Miami's 35-0 loss to Buffalo when he was hit by A.J. Epenesa on a failed fourth-down play near midfield in the first quarter. Tagovailoa struggled just to get to the sideline and was carted to the locker room not long afterward.

Tagovailoa was having tests performed, a process that will continue into Monday, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said.

Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Denver linebacker Bradley Chubb and Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham also were among the NFL's most notable injuries in Week 2.

Watt left the Steelers' 26-17 loss to Las Vegas with a groin injury. Chubb aggravated an ankle injury during the Broncos' 23-13 win at Jacksonville. Graham suffered a left Achilles tendon injury in the Eagles' 17-11 loss to San Francisco, and he wrote on social media he would miss the rest of the season.

“He’s really the heartbeat of the this team,” Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson said.

Philadelphia also lost offensive lineman Brandon Brooks, who hurt his chest at the end of the first quarter.

Tennessee's offensive line took a hit when left tackle Taylor Lewan limped off the field with a knee injury suffered in pregame warmups before the Titans' 33-30 overtime win at Seattle.

Titans left guard Rodger Saffold III went down with a shoulder injury briefly in the first half, returned, and then left for good in the third quarter.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield hurt his left shoulder during the Browns' 31-21 win over Houston, but he came back to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD.

Mayfield lost one of his top targets when wide receiver Jarvis Landry injured a knee on the second offensive play. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry will undergo an MRI on the injured knee on Monday.

Wentz injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 27-24 loss to the Rams. He had to watch his team's final two possessions from the bench.

“It’s sore, it definitely feels sore. We’ll see how it reacts this week,” Wentz said. “It’s a bad situation when you can’t finish, you kind of feel like you let your team down.”

Dalton got hurt on a 14-yard run early in the second quarter of Chicago's 20-17 win against Cincinnati. Rookie Justin Fields took over and helped the Bears close out their first victory of the season.

Coach Matt Nagy said Dalton was available in an emergency. He also said he was “pretty sure” Dalton did not have a serious ACL injury, though the quarterback was to be examined more in the next few days.

Texans coach David Culley said Taylor got hurt just before halftime in Cleveland.

“He came off to the sideline and was running to the left, and he kind of pulled up and knew something was wrong,” Culley said. “He thought he was OK, but once we got him in, we realized it was something.”

Taylor’s injury forced rookie Davis Mills into his first NFL action, and he threw an interception on his second series.