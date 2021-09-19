Sports

Japanese RHP Arihara designated for assignment by Rangers

The Associated Press

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) stands by as starting pitcher Kohei Arihara, second from left, gets a visit from pitching coach Doug Mathis, right, in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
ARLINGTON, Texas

Right-hander Kohei Arihara was designed for assignment Sunday by the Texas Rangers, who signed the Japanese pitcher to a two-year contract last winter.

The move with Arihara before the series finale against the Chicago White Sox cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for the Rangers to reinstate right-hander Mike Foltynewicz from the COVID-related injury list.

Arihara is 2-4 with a 6.64 ERA in 10 starts this season. He has made three starts since returning from the injured list after having surgery in May for an aneurysm in his throwing shoulder. He has made three starts since being activated from the IL on Sept. 1, giving up six runs in four-plus innings Wednesday against Houston.

Texas could assign Arihara outright to the minors if he clears waivers. He could then be invited to spring training as a non-roster player with the chance to compete for a spot in the starting rotation.

The 29-year-old Arihara pitched six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League before signing a $6.2 million contract with the Rangers last December. He got $3.6 million this season and is due $2.6 million in 2022.

The Rangers also had to pay a $1.2 million posting fee for Arihara.

