Gouiri misses late penalty as Nice draws 2-2 with Monaco

Amine Gouiri missed a late penalty as French league frontrunner Nice was held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Monaco in a thrilling French Riviera derby on Sunday.

Gouiri had been involved in both of the Nice goals when he had the chance to make it 3-2 from the spot in the 82nd minute following a handball by defender Benoit Badiashile. He sent goalkeeper Alexander Nübel the wrong way but missed the target.

Unbeaten Nice was in fourth place ahead of later games while Monaco sits in 15th.

Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder's penalty five minutes earlier had made it 2-2, moments after Gouiri and strike partner Andy Delort combined to set up midfielder Hicham Boudaoui.

After Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg limped off early on for Nice with a knee injury, Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin put Monaco ahead in the 39th minute from a right-wing cross by Gelson Martins.

Golovin had gone close in the 31st minute, when his goal-bound effort hit the back of Ben Yedder.

Delort, who had replaced Dolberg, equalized in the 50th as he headed in Gouiri's cross. Gouiri has four goals and two assists in six games.

Nice lost another player to injury when right back Jordan Lotomba went off with a calf injury soon after Delort's goal.

Later Sunday, Lionel Messi was set for his home debut as leader Paris Saint-Germain faced Lyon at Parc des Princes.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe passed a fitness test on Sunday morning after twisting his ankle against Club Brugge in midweek.

FAN VIOLENCE

On Saturday, the match between Lens and defending champion Lille was interrupted for about 30 minutes after fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime. Second-place Lens won 1-0.

The league’s disciplinary commission will meet on Monday to discuss the second high-profile incident of the season, after serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille game.