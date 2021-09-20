Gray expected to start for the Rockies against Nationals

Colorado Rockies (70-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (60-88, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (8-10, 4.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (4-5, 4.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -119, Rockies +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Colorado will meet on Sunday.

The Nationals are 34-43 in home games in 2020. Washington is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 85 total runs batted in.

The Rockies are 25-51 in road games. Colorado has slugged .416 this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .524 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-0. Kyle Freeland earned his sixth victory and Brendan Rodgers went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Patrick Corbin registered his 15th loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 144 hits and has 85 RBIs.

Cron leads the Rockies with 83 RBIs and is batting .269.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .267 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rockies: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).