McClanahan expected to start for Tampa Bay against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (71-78, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (92-57, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (9-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -335, Tigers +260; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Detroit will face off on Sunday.

The Rays are 47-27 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Tigers are 32-42 on the road. Detroit is hitting a collective .240 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .273.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-3. Jose Urena earned his fourth victory and Jeimer Candelario went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. Ryan Yarbrough took his sixth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 132 hits and has 65 RBIs.

Candelario leads the Tigers with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .453.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Wander Franco: (hamstring), Taylor Walls: (illness), Kevin Kiermaier: (covid-19), Chris Archer: (hip), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: (back), Colin Poche: (elbow), Cody Reed: (thumb), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Nelson Cruz: (forearm).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Derek Hill: (leg), Jake Rogers: (arm).