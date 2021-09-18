Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Medicine Hat
Tigers 4, Hurricanes 3
First Period
1. Lethbridge, Hall 1 (Chadwick, McCutcheon) 6:28.
2. Medicine Hat, Glover 1 (St. Martin, Smith) 14:05.
Penalties — None.
Second Period
3. Medicine Hat, Shtrom 1 (Van Impe, Baker) 13:50 (pp).
4. Medicine Hat, Hodass 1 (MacNeil, Basha) 17:25.
Penalties — Nolan Mh (roughing) 9:15; Wheatcroft Let (slashing) 9:15; Barlage Let (roughing) 13:12; Jones Let (roughing) 18:00.
Third Period
5. Medicine Hat, Baker 1 (St. Martin, Glover) 3:10.
6. Lethbridge, Barlage 2 (Bentham, Wheatcroft) 8:02.
7. Lethbridge, Bentham 1 (Thacker, Wheatcroft) 18:18 (en).
Penalties — Baker Mh (slashing) 11:40.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Lethbridge: Picklyk (8 shots, 7 saves), Meneghin (L, 7:00 second, ). Medicine Hat: Langkow (11 shots, 10 saves), Venne (W, 9:53 second, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-1; Medicine Hat: 1-2.
Referees — Austin Weisgerber, Spencer Cave. Linesmen — Jared Capner, Gavin Enns.
Attendance — 00 at Medicine Hat.
