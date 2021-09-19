Brice, Appalachian State pull away from Elon 44-10

Sports

The Associated Press

Elon's Caleb Ogunmola (86) is tackled by Appalachian State's Shaun Jolly (3), who is followed by Madison Cone during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record via AP)
BOONE, N.C.

Chase Brice ran for one touchdown and passed for another to lead Appalachian State to a 44-10 win over in-state FCS foe Elon on Saturday.

Brice opened the scoring on a 47-yard hookup with Malik Williams to open the scoring and his 1-yard plunge early in the third quarter pushed the lead to 20-3.

Camerun Peoples had two touchdown runs in the second half, Anderson Castle added one in the closing minute and Chandler Stanton kicked his his third field goal as the Mountaineers (2-1) pulled away.

Appalachian State finished with 528 yards of offense with Brice completing 19 of 25 passes for 293 yards. Corey Sutton had seven receptions for 128 yards and Williams four for 123. Peoples finished with 80 yards on 11 carries.

Elon had 291 yards. Davis Cheek passed for 225 yards.

