Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Audubon 35, Haddon Heights 25
Bergen Catholic 28, Delbarton 19
Bergenfield 33, Paramus 23
Bristol, Pa. 21, Pennington 15
Cherry Hill East 28, Princeton 21
Colts Neck 33, Matawan 0
Edison 28, St. Joseph-Metuchen 20
Fair Lawn 14, Bergen Tech 7
Glen Rock 42, Lodi 6
Hoboken 52, Newark Collegiate 40
Immaculata 41, Shabazz 13
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 14, Glen Ridge 6
Keyport 45, Point Pleasant Beach 26
Long Branch 29, Freehold 14
Lyndhurst 50, Manchester Regional 14
Monmouth 34, Keansburg 7
Montclair 35, Newark East Side 6
Morris Knolls 38, Morristown 7
Newton 35, Sussex Tech 7
Nutley 34, Orange 6
Overbrook 36, Pennsville Memorial 6
Parsippany Hills 42, Morris Hills 38
Pascack Hills 34, Dwight-Morrow 0
Paul VI 46, Holy Cross 21
Peddie 45, Academy of the New Church, Pa. 22
Pompton Lakes 27, New Milford 7
Ramsey 28, Passaic Valley 14
River Dell 31, Westwood 20
St. Peter's Prep 22, Seton Hall Prep 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Spotswood 0
Wallington 55, St. Mary's-Rutherford 19
Wallkill Valley 37, Kinnelon 7
Willingboro 26, New Providence 7
Woodrow Wilson 44, Haddonfield 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
