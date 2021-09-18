Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 42, Tumwater 35
Archbishop Murphy 20, Sehome 10
Asotin 31, Reardan 0
Ballard 29, Franklin 0
Bellevue 56, Lincoln 35
Bremerton 50, Kingston 0
Cascade (Everett) 40, Mountlake Terrace 14
Central Valley 41, Ferris 0
Chewelah 33, Liberty (Spangle) 12
Chiawana 41, Hermiston, Ore. 12
Colfax 30, Lake Roosevelt 0
Columbia (Burbank) 54, White Swan 14
Darrington 60, Muckleshoot Tribal School 22
Highline 62, Renton 8
Issaquah 41, Kent Meridian 20
Jackson 14, Inglemoor 13
Jesuit, Ore. 20, Camas 10
Kalama 32, La Center 26
Kamiak 47, Everett 20
Kamiakin 43, Richland 15
Kennewick 34, West Valley (Yakima) 20
King's 63, Klahowya 0
Lake Stevens 20, O'Dea 3
Lakes 26, Mount Tahoma 12
Liberty 48, Newport-Bellevue 13
Lynden 15, Squalicum 12
Lynden Christian 40, Cedarcrest 14
Mark Morris 35, Columbia River 15
Marysville-Pilchuck 63, Marysville-Getchell 13
Mercer Island 41, Hazen 12
Moscow, Idaho 47, Pullman 7
Mount Si 39, Post Falls, Idaho 38, OT
Mountain View 51, Wenatchee 14
Napavine 40, North Beach 0
Naselle 64, Winlock 22
Olympic 28, Bainbridge 24
Onalaska 62, Wahkiakum 10
Othello 20, East Valley (Yakima) 12
Pomeroy 58, Liberty Bell 12
R.A. Long 28, Hudson's Bay 12
Redmond 23, Roosevelt 7
Ridgefield 35, Hockinson 0
Ridgeline 41, Mt. Spokane 0
River Ridge 39, North Thurston 0
Sedro-Woolley 44, Lakewood 0
Shelton 33, Centralia 6
Skyline 44, Blanchet 7
Snohomish 21, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Southridge 36, Pasco 7
Stanwood 43, Oak Harbor 20
Sumner 26, Puyallup 21
Tenino 78, Seton Catholic 26
Toppenish 59, Wahluke 7
Union 68, Heritage 7
W. F. West 38, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28
Washougal 41, Woodland 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Battle Ground vs. Prairie, ppd.
Castle Rock vs. Elma, ccd.
East Valley (Spokane) vs. West Valley (Spokane), ccd.
Naches Valley vs. Quincy, ccd.
North Kitsap vs. North Mason, ccd.
West Seattle vs. Chief Sealth, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments