Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Horn 20, Newcastle 0
Big Piney 28, Pinedale 0
Campbell County 67, Cheyenne South 15
Casper Natrona 42, Casper Kelly Walsh 7
Cheyenne East 49, Laramie 8
Cody 49, Buffalo 14
Cokeville 28, Mountain View 7
Evanston 20, Lander 14
Jackson Hole 28, Riverton 17
Little Snake River 68, Burlington 16
Lyman 34, Lovell 15
Pine Bluffs 52, Saratoga 0
Powell 17, Douglas 0
Rocky Mountain 19, Riverside 12
Sheridan 27, Rock Springs 24
Star Valley 74, Rawlins 7
Thermopolis 41, Kemmerer 14
Wind River 8, Southeast 6
Wright 20, Lingle-Fort Laramie 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
