Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Horn 20, Newcastle 0

Big Piney 28, Pinedale 0

Campbell County 67, Cheyenne South 15

Casper Natrona 42, Casper Kelly Walsh 7

Cheyenne East 49, Laramie 8

Cody 49, Buffalo 14

Cokeville 28, Mountain View 7

Evanston 20, Lander 14

Jackson Hole 28, Riverton 17

Little Snake River 68, Burlington 16

Lyman 34, Lovell 15

Pine Bluffs 52, Saratoga 0

Powell 17, Douglas 0

Rocky Mountain 19, Riverside 12

Sheridan 27, Rock Springs 24

Star Valley 74, Rawlins 7

Thermopolis 41, Kemmerer 14

Wind River 8, Southeast 6

Wright 20, Lingle-Fort Laramie 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 10:26 PM

