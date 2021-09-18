Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Asheville 54, North Davidson 0

Avery County 58, Rosman 12

Belmont South Point 28, Belmont Cramer 21

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 32, Pungo Christian 12

Burlington Williams 34, Pittsboro Northwood 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 16, Swain County 10

Camden County 28, Pasquotank County 8

Canton Pisgah 28, Sylva Smoky Mountain 16

Cary Panther Creek 54, Apex 20

Chambers 64, West Mecklenburg 6

Charlotte Catholic 21, Charlotte Providence 14

Charlotte Olympic 35, Charlotte Harding 0

Clinton 56, Fairmont 6

Cornelius Hough 53, North Mecklenburg 14

Davie County 73, Winston-Salem Reynolds 28

Durham Hillside 63, South Granville 12

East Columbus 46, Lejeune 0

East Duplin 41, Warsaw Kenan 6

East Gaston 35, Cherokee 26

Eastern Alamance 28, Southern Alamance 14

Edenton Holmes 64, Manteo 0

Fayetteville Britt 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Fayetteville Sanford 14, Spring Lake Overhills 6

Franklin 48, East Henderson 0

Greensboro Dudley 57, High Point Central 0

Harnett Central 28, Western Harnett 13

Hickory St. Stephens 21, West Iredell 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 22, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 14

Jacksonville White Oak 44, Rocky Point Trask 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 50, Raleigh St. David's 8

Kinston 55, South Lenoir 12

Lawndale Burns 72, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Lee County 42, Cameron Union Pines 0

McDowell County 16, Asheville Roberson 6

Mint Hill Rocky River 48, East Mecklenburg 0

Monroe 60, Monroe Sun Valley 21

Monroe Parkwood 22, Monroe Piedmont 21

Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Bessemer City 0

Murphy 63, Cherokee, Tenn. 23

New Bern 42, Havelock 7

Newton Grove Midway 49, Red Springs 22

North Henderson 49, West Henderson 14

North Pitt 42, Greene Central 12

North Rowan 57, South Davidson 0

Northern Guilford 49, Jamestown Ragsdale 8

Oak Grove 27, West Stanly 0

Pamlico County 32, North Duplin 8

Pinetown Northside 34, Croatan 14

Polk County 41, Morganton Patton 8

Princeton 42, Richlands 0

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 37, Arden Christ School 13

Raleigh Leesville Road 13, Wake Forest 10

Raleigh Ravenscroft 55, Trinity Christian 26

Raleigh Wakefield 23, Northern Durham 0

Robert B. Glenn 63, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Shelby 63, Cherryville 21

South Central Pitt 20, Jacksonville Northside 7

South Mecklenburg 17, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 3

Southern Nash 13, Nash Central 6

Statesville 14, North Lincoln 5

Tarboro 54, Perquimans 40

Thomasville Ledford 34, Providence Grove 14

Valdese Draughn 36, Swannanoa Owen 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Southwest Onslow 22

Washington County 34, Robersonville South Creek 20

Weldon 12, Northwest Halifax 8

West Carteret 33, East Carteret 0

West Forsyth 36, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 14

West Johnston 42, Wilson Fike 21

West Rowan 49, China Grove Carson 14

Wilson Hunt 49, Pikeville Aycock 0

Winston-Salem Carver 32, Christ the King High School 26, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ayden-Grifton vs. West Craven, ccd.

Bear Grass vs. Jones County, ccd.

Brevard vs. Andrews, ppd.

Cape Fear vs. Lumberton, ppd. to Sep 18th.

East Bladen vs. West Bladen, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Fayetteville Pine Forest vs. Fayetteville Westover, ppd.

Goldsboro Rosewood vs. Pinetown Northside, ccd.

North Buncombe vs. Asheville Reynolds, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Pembroke Swett vs. Gray's Creek, ppd.

Richmond County vs. Southern Lee, ppd. to Oct 12th.

Siler City Jordan-Matthews vs. Swansboro, ccd.

South Stanly vs. Central Davidson, ccd.

St. Pauls vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.

Wilson Beddingfield vs. Croatan, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Chargers place OL Bulaga on injured reserve, sign Schofield

September 18, 2021 7:13 AM
