Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aquinas 57, Westby 6

Bangor 35, New Lisbon 20

Brookfield East 21, Brookfield Central 7

Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 14

Crivitz 35, Northern Elite 8

De Pere 19, Bay Port 15

DeForest 58, Beaver Dam 14

Fond du Lac 56, Oshkosh North 34

Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 0

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 8

Laona-Wabeno 48, Wausaukee 14

Luxemburg-Casco 42, Little Chute 7

Mayville 42, Omro 11

Newman Catholic 55, Port Edwards 0

Nicolet 41, West Bend West 0

Northwestern 56, Cameron 0

Notre Dame 42, Sheboygan North 7

Oconto Falls 36, Menominee Indian 8

Oostburg 48, Random Lake 0

Potosi/Cassville 51, Iowa-Grant 6

Racine Lutheran 64, Living Word Lutheran 8

Saint Croix Central 27, Somerset 0

Shiocton 2, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

St. Marys Springs 7, Campbellsport 0

Stratford 36, Nekoosa 0

Sun Prairie 50, Madison Memorial 7

Wauwatosa West 2, Wauwatosa East 0

Whitnall 35, Greenfield 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

