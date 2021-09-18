Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beulah 48, Southern McLean 14
Bishop Ryan 35, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 33, OT
Bismarck Century 15, Dickinson 12
Bismarck Legacy 63, Williston 7
Bismarck St. Mary's 28, Fargo Shanley 21
Bottineau 32, TGU 0
Cavalier 68, Larimore 6
Devils Lake 41, Turtle Mountain 14
Dickinson Trinity 31, Heart River 0
Divide County 71, Alexander 20
Fargo Davies 42, West Fargo 6
Fargo North 50, Grand Forks Central 0
Grafton 46, Northern Cass 34
Grand Forks Red River 12, Fargo South 9
Grant Co/Flasher 30, Central McLean 14
Harvey-Wells County 34, Carrington 6
Hatton-Northwood 52, Griggs/Midkota 0
Hazen 57, Killdeer 46
Hettinger/Scranton 46, Richardton-Taylor 0
Hillsboro/Central Valley 44, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 0
Jamestown 41, Watford City 0
Kindred 37, Central Cass 0
LaMoure/L-M 59, Richland 0
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 36, North Prairie 14
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 38, Thompson 18
Lewis and Clark-Berthold 17, Parshall-White Shield 0
Lisbon 52, Oak Grove Lutheran 7
Mandan 35, Minot 21
Maple Valley/Enderlin 24, Hankinson 6
May-Port CG 36, Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 20
Milnor-North Sargent 20, Linton/HMB 18
Mott-Regent 40, Beach 16
New Rockford-Sheyenne 28, Four Winds 20
New Salem-Almont 48, Napoleon/G-S 28
North Star 52, Benson County 12
Oakes 41, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 6
Ray/Powers Lake 44, Tioga 6
Sargent County 20, Linton/HMB 18
Sheyenne 37, Bismarck High 0
Shiloh Christian 13, Bowman County 6
South Border 44, Kidder County 8
St. John 26, Dunseith 20
Stanley 27, South Prairie 6
Surrey 42, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0
Velva 14, Rugby 6
Wahpeton 35, Valley City 14
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 67, Tri-State 0
