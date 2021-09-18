Sports

Fábio scores twice, New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0

The Associated Press

New York Red Bulls forward Fabio Gomez, left, vies with Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
New York Red Bulls forward Fabio Gomez, left, vies with Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Rebecca Blackwell AP
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

Fábio scored two second-half goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0 on Friday night.

The Red Bulls (7-11-5) scored more than two goals for the first time this season while keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. They had earned just six points over their previous 10 matches (1-6-3).

Fábio scored on headers in the 65th and 89th minutes. His first goal deflected off the crossbar. He hit his second scoring shot down and into the back of the net, beating goalkeeper Nick Marsman, for his fifth goal of the season.

Patryk Klimala opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and Omir Fernandez connected in the 31st.

Miami (9-10-5) had its club-record six straight unbeaten and three-game winning streak snapped. Marsman finished with four saves.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 9:10 AM

Sports

Fowles leads Lynx past Fever, secure playoff bye

September 18, 2021 9:08 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 9:10 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 9:10 AM

Sports

Aces rout Sky 103-70, clinch second seed

September 18, 2021 9:10 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 9:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service