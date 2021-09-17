Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arapahoe 35, ThunderRidge 14
Basalt 34, Glenwood Springs 14
Battle Mountain 43, Aspen 34
Bayfield 46, Aztec, N.M. 25
Bear Creek 49, Pueblo Centennial 6
Branson/Kim 72, Cotopaxi 20
Briggsdale 30, Otis 28
Brighton 41, Greeley Central 16
Broomfield 28, Monarch 7
Buena Vista 21, Peyton 8
Calhan 22, Rangely 14
Canon City 55, Sierra 0
Centauri 48, Strasburg 3
Cheraw 56, Kit Carson 0
Cherry Creek 52, Arvada West 21
Coronado 50, Air Academy 20
Dakota Ridge 42, Rampart 2
Denver East 42, Rock Canyon 27
Denver South 56, Wheat Ridge 7
Douglas County 16, Castle View 0
Eads 45, Walsh 21
Eagle Valley 38, University 30
Erie 50, Longmont 6
Farmington, N.M. 38, Durango 17
Fleming 70, Pawnee 0
Fort Lupton 39, Estes Park 38
Fountain-Fort Carson 42, Doherty 9
Fowler 42, McClave 8
Golden 46, Liberty 8
Grand Junction Central 19, Grand Junction 7
Grand Valley 35, Roaring Fork 14
Heritage 27, Vista PEAK 26
Highlands Ranch 63, Columbine 49
Holly 46, Springfield 6
Horizon 39, Boulder 16
La Veta 58, Cripple Creek-Victor 7
Legend 34, Mountain Vista 7
Limon 46, Bennett 0
Loveland 14, Windsor 7
Lutheran 60, Pueblo Central 0
Mead 42, Northridge 0
Meeker 40, Cedaredge 6
Monte Vista 28, Platte Canyon 6
Niwot 34, Riverdale Ridge 20
Palmer Ridge 41, Pueblo West 14
Plateau Valley 52, Gilpin County 16
Ponderosa 50, Standley Lake 20
Pueblo County 44, Lamar 0
Pueblo East 27, Cheyenne Mountain 10
Pueblo South 26, Lewis-Palmer 7
Ralston Valley 24, Grandview 13
Rangeview 36, Mountain Range 6
Regis Jesuit 21, Smoky Hill 0
Rifle High School 42, Faith Christian 10
Sanford 62, Sargent 0
Scottsbluff, Neb. 56, Sterling 0
Sedgwick County 18, Merino 12
Severance 20, Brush 7
Swink 34, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 12
The Classical Academy 42, Elizabeth 12
Thomas Jefferson 42, D'Evelyn 7
Thompson Valley 16, Berthoud 13
Valor Christian 42, J.K. Mullen 7
Vista Ridge 55, Falcon 13
West Grand 3, Hayden 0
Yuma 28, Highland 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
