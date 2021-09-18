Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 20, Elkton 16

Albert Einstein 47, Walt Whitman 6

Atholton 57, Centennial 12

Baltimore Douglass 19, Lake Clifton 0

Baltimore Poly 32, Edmondson-Westside 16

Bel Air 28, North Harford 6

Broadneck 38, Bullis 7

Brunswick 21, Boonsboro 13

C. H. Flowers 14, Eleanor Roosevelt 7

Clarksburg 13, Wootton 6

Col. Richardson 61, Washington 0

Dematha 38, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 0

Edgewood 54, C. Milton Wright 22

Fairmont Heights 40, Friendly 0

Fallston 21, Perryville 13

Francis Scott Key 16, Winters Mill 0

Frederick Douglass 32, Largo 0

Havre de Grace 21, Bohemia Manor 6

Howard 13, Reservoir 12

Huntingtown 22, Chopticon 7

Joppatowne 12, North East 2

Kent Island 42, Stephen Decatur 13

Landon 41, McKinley, D.C. 0

Liberty 37, Manchester Valley 30

Linganore 25, Walkersville 12

Long Reach 18, Mt. Hebron 6

Milford Mill 57, Overlea 0

Montgomery Blair 30, Northwood 0

Mountain Ridge 31, Allegany 0

New Town 28, Kenwood 24

North Caroline 49, Kent County 7

North Hagerstown 0, Tuscarora 0

Northern - Cal 32, Great Mills 0

Northern Garrett 46, Clear Spring 8

Northwest - Mtg 42, Gaithersburg 0

Oakdale 34, Middletown 19

Oakland Mills 42, Hammond 20

Old Mill 48, Arundel 3

Owings Mills 34, Hereford 16

Oxon Hill 17, Hyattsville Northwestern 12

Paint Branch 51, Springbrook 6

Poolesville 34, Watkins Mill 6

Quince Orchard 63, Walter Johnson 28

Rising Sun 48, Patterson Mill 14

Rock Creek Christian Academy 22, Johnson Central, Ky. 14

Rockville 24, Magruder 13

Saint James 41, Williamsport 13

Severna Park 39, North County 0

Sherwood 21, Blake 6

Smithsburg 15, South Hagerstown 14

South Carroll 16, Westminster 7

St. Frances Academy 50, Good Counsel 7

St. Mary's Ryken 45, Urbana 27

Thomas Johnson 27, Catoctin 20

Winston Churchill 7, Bethesda 0

Wise 51, Laurel 7

Woodlawn 19, Randallstown 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

