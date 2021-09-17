Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Gordon/Rushville def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-23, 25-9

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-7, 25-13, 25-6

South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20

Gothenburg Harvest Festival=

Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-20

Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13

Gothenburg def. York, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20

LPS Volleyball Classic=

Pool A=

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-6, 25-17

Pool B=

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-7

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-8

Pool C=

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-14, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19

Omaha Marian def. Norris, 25-18, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

