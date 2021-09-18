Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Barnegat 26, Jackson Liberty 0
Becton 27, Wood-Ridge 7
Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 7
Boonton 37, Whippany Park 30
Brick Memorial 12, Howell 7
Bridgeton 27, Cumberland Regional 0
Caldwell 38, Madison 0
Cedar Creek 55, Absegami 0
Clayton 32, Wildwood 16
Clifton 31, Old Tappan 16
Cranford 45, Summit 8
DePaul Catholic 35, Pope John XXIII 3
Delran 42, Cinnaminson 8
Delsea 47, Oakcrest 16
Dumont 38, Indian Hills 14
East Brunswick 42, Perth Amboy 6
East Orange 52, Columbia 0
Eastern 34, Trenton Central 0
Hammonton 13, Vineland 6
Hasbrouck Heights 28, Cresskill 0
Kittatinny 28, Hackettstown 0
Lacey 29, Middletown North 26
Lakeland 33, Mahwah 7
Lenape 36, Notre Dame 6
Lincoln 44, Demarest 23
Lower Cape May Regional 34, Lindenwold 18
Manalapan 31, Holmdel 20
Manasquan 38, Ocean Township 7
Maple Shade 57, Schalick 0
Middletown South 27, Jackson Memorial 0
Monroe 18, Hamilton West 13
Mountain Lakes 34, Lenape Valley 7
New Brunswick 15, Piscataway 14
North Bergen 28, Bloomfield 13
Northern Highlands 33, West Morris 30
Ocean City 34, Mainland Regional 6
Old Bridge 40, South Brunswick 11
Passaic Tech 41, Paramus Catholic 6
Pequannock 14, High Point 0
Pingry 54, Newark Academy 7
Point Pleasant Boro 42, Asbury Park 14
Ramapo 41, Paterson Kennedy 6
Randolph 47, Mount Olive 28
Red Bank Catholic 49, Raritan 7
Ridge 24, Bridgewater-Raritan 0
Ridgefield Park 40, West Milford 13
Ridgewood 24, Wayne Valley 0
Rutherford 27, Hawthorne 21
Salem 41, Pleasantville 0
Sayreville 35, North Brunswick 22
Shawnee 42, Burlington Township 21
Shore Regional 21, Manchester 8
Somerville 45, Rahway 7
South River 26, Johnson 7
Sparta 31, Jefferson 14
St. Augustine 24, St. Joseph-Hammonton 7
St. John Vianney 43, Toms River East 0
Tenafly 65, Dickinson 8
Triton 17, Deptford 7
Vernon 33, North Warren 12
Waldwick 39, Garfield 13
Washington Township 30, Clearview Regional 7
Wayne Hills 35, Passaic 6
Weequahic 28, Newark Central 0
West Essex 49, Barringer 7
West Orange 35, Livingston 0
West Side 27, Union City 14
Westfield 15, Watchung Hills 13
Williamstown 31, Kingsway 0
Woodbridge 33, Montgomery 0
Woodstown 36, Collingswood 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
