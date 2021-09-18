Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 28, Paulding County 13
Appling County 39, Bradwell Institute 6
Aquinas 33, Strong Rock Christian 7
Armuchee 24, Southeast Whitfield 14
Augusta Christian 33, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 27
Augusta Prep 55, Lake Oconee 14
Berrien 57, Atkinson County 6
Bethlehem Christian Academy 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14
Blessed Trinity 24, Eagle's Landing Christian 21
Brantley County 28, Frederica 13
Bremen 38, Maynard Jackson 22
Brentwood 41, Thomas Jefferson 20
Briarwood 21, Brookwood School 20
Brooks County 43, Mitchell County 0
Burke County 33, North Augusta, S.C. 27
Calhoun 56, Woodstock 16
Calvary Day 28, First Presbyterian Day 21
Cambridge 7, Creekview 0
Camden County 50, Oakleaf, Fla. 6
Carrollton 56, Dalton 15
Cartersville 24, Cherokee 14
Carver-Atlanta 54, Redan 6
Cass 30, Ridgeland 6
Cedar Grove 47, Greater Atlanta Christian 0
Cedartown 42, Heard County 0
Chamblee 51, Woodland Cartersville 20
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 7, Buford 0
Charlton County 28, Tiftarea 14
Chattahoochee County 20, Manchester 10
Chattooga 49, Heritage School 38
Cherokee Bluff 56, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Clarke Central 31, Apalachee 17
Coffee 42, Glynn Academy 0
Collins Hill 42, Alpharetta 0
Colquitt County 55, Heritage-Conyers 0
Columbia 34, Therrell 22
Columbus 44, Jordan 0
Cook 37, Randolph-Clay 6
Crisp 54, Holy Spirit 32
Crisp County 27, Jackson 0
Darlington 28, Heritage-Catoosa 7
Decatur 26, Arabia Mountain 14
Discovery 41, Berkmar 0
Dooly County 16, Wheeler County 14
Dougherty 52, Turner County 23
Douglas County 44, East Paulding 10
Dutchtown 16, Union Grove 7
Eagle's Landing 56, Locust Grove 7
East Coweta 36, Northgate 0
East Forsyth 27, Riverside Military Academy 6
East Jackson 56, East Hall 27
Eastside 65, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Effingham County 27, Howard 6
Emanuel County Institute 27, Screven County 10
Fannin County 30, Banks County 13
Fayette County 36, Hampton 31
Fellowship Christian School 35, North Cobb Christian 14
Fitzgerald 29, Cairo 13
Flowery Branch 56, Hiram 0
Franklin County 36, Crescent, S.C. 32
Gainesville 34, Forsyth Central 7
Georgia Military 20, Hancock Central 0
Gordon Lee 43, Gordon Central 7
Grayson 31, Harrison 20
Greene County 28, Monticello 21
Greenville 30, Taylor County 14
Harris County 42, Newnan 38
Hart County 63, Westside, S.C. 28
Hawkinsville 20, Montgomery County 12
Hebron Christian Academy 42, George Walton 0
Hephzibah 36, T.W. Josey 6
Hillgrove 34, Westside-Macon 8
Hillgrove 45, Westside-Macon 24
Holy Innocents' 56, Loganville Christian 0
Hughes 55, MLK Jr. 0
Jeff Davis 34, Long County 12
Jefferson County 50, Butler 6
Jenkins County 20, Claxton 16
John Milledge 31, Bulloch 3
John Paul II, S.C. 40, Memorial Day 6
Johns Creek 41, Sequoyah 20
Jones County 42, Stockbridge 9
Jonesboro 28, Banneker 21
Kennesaw Mountain 17, Kell 7
LaFayette 28, Murray County 12
LaGrange 48, Kendrick 6
Lakeside-Evans 23, Morgan County 0
Lanier 25, Peachtree Ridge 10
Lanier County 48, Baconton 14
Lassiter 27, Wheeler 21
Lee County 64, Lithia Springs 14
Lincoln County 36, Harlem 29
Loganville 35, Greenbrier 34
Lovejoy 27, Griffin 17
Luella 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 8
Lumpkin County 34, St. Francis 14
Macon County 51, Central-Talbotton 0
Madison County 22, Druid Hills 21
Marietta 38, Parkview 12
McDonough 32, North Clayton 14
McIntosh County Academy 42, Bryan County 0
Meadowcreek 21, Duluth 7
Metter 56, Portal 0
Mill Creek 38, West Forsyth 10
Mount Vernon 35, Athens Christian 14
Mountain View 24, Dacula 21
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 35, Dade County 27
Newton 39, McEachern 21
Norcross 54, Dunwoody 0
North Cobb 42, Etowah 0
North Gwinnett 10, Archer 7
North Hall 23, Chestatee 21
North Murray 52, Coahulla Creek 30
North Paulding 35, Brookwood 33
Northeast-Macon 27, Monroe 6
Northside-Warner Robins 43, Richmond Hill 7
Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 0
Oconee County 20, Thomasville 6
Ola 29, Woodland Stockbridge 16
Pataula Charter 14, Central Christian 6
Peach County 35, Mary Persons 13
Pelham 18, Toombs County 13
Pepperell 24, Temple 20
Pickens 45, Union County 7
Pierce County 33, Clinch County 13
Pike County 45, Upson-Lee 33
Pinewood Christian 34, Valwood 12
Pope 41, South Cobb 20
Prince Avenue Christian 35, Wesleyan 10
Putnam County 19, Westside-Augusta 7
Rabun County 63, Saluda, S.C. 7
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Arden Christ School, N.C. 13
Ringgold 56, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
River Ridge 33, Chattahoochee 7
Riverwood 32, Centennial 10
Rockmart 50, Sonoraville 28
Roswell 41, Campbell 21
Rutland 41, ACE Charter 14
Salem 44, Douglass 13
Sandy Creek 44, Westminster 14
Savannah 12, Groves 7
Savannah Christian Prep 42, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Schley County 48, Marion County 7
Social Circle 21, Oglethorpe County 14
South Atlanta 34, Lovett 33
South Gwinnett 22, Shiloh 21
South Paulding 34, Rome 32
Southeast Bulloch 24, Grovetown 14
Southern Prep, Ala. 35, Stewart County 6
Southwest DeKalb 34, Tucker 9
St. John's Christian Academy, S.C. 27, Bethesda Academy 8
Statesboro 23, Liberty County 6
Stephens County 35, Habersham Central 18
Stratford 34, Mt. Paran Christian 7
Swainsboro 39, Dublin 7
Tattnall County 59, Bacon County 10
Tattnall Square 23, Savannah Country Day 14
Terrell Academy 47, Georgia Christian 14
Thomson 48, May River, S.C. 7
Tift County 16, Irwin County 14
Towns County 38, Lakeview Academy 17
Tri-Cities def. Forest Park, forfeit
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 51, Landmark Christian 0
Trion 49, Cedar Bluff, Ala. 0
Troup County 51, Spencer 26
Twiggs County 43, Glascock County 20
Unity Christian 66, Praise 6
Vidalia 33, Richmond Academy 21
Villa Rica 48, Central-Carrollton 26
Walker 55, Community Christian 18
Walnut Grove 16, Jackson County 14
Ware County 42, Bainbridge 15
Warner Robins 49, Houston County 9
Washington County 43, Evans 26
Washington-Wilkes 42, Elbert County 35
West Laurens 20, Veterans 15
Westfield 28, Southland 14
Westlake 56, Mays 6
Westwood 26, Westminster-Augusta 10
Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 7
Winder-Barrow 36, Cedar Shoals 18
Windsor Forest 27, Beach 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allatoona vs. Osborne, ccd.
Grady vs. Northview, ccd.
Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.
Monroe Area vs. Clarkston, ccd.
Pace Academy vs. McNair, ccd.
Terrell County vs. Crawford County, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
