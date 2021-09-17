Kluber scheduled to start as New York hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (71-73, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (82-65, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (10-5, 4.45 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -191, Indians +163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cleveland will square off on Friday.

The Yankees are 41-31 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .281.

The Indians have gone 35-37 away from home. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Myles Straw leads the team with a mark of .270.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-3. Sam Hentges recorded his first victory and Franmil Reyes went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Jameson Taillon registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 35 home runs and is batting .200.

Straw leads the Indians with 133 hits and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Indians: 3-7, .186 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).