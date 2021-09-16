Sports

Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14

Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8

Brandon Valley def. Watertown, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

Chester def. Howard, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-11, 25-5, 25-15

Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17

Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 25-12, 18-25, 25-13, 15-12

Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 15-25, 25-8, 25-22, 25-12

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23

Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22

Faulkton def. Miller, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21

Hamlin def. Milbank, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11

Harrisburg def. Huron, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Hill City def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 25-8, 25-9

Madison def. Vermillion, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18

Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18

Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16

Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-8, 25-8, 25-5

Redfield def. Sisseton, 25-15, 26-24, 25-19

Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-17, 25-14, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Aberdeen Central, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11

Webster def. Clark/Willow Lake, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 17-25, 15-7

Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17

Boyd County Triangular=

Boyd County, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Gayville-Volin Triangular=

Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Gayville-Volin def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-6, 25-11

Newell Triangular=

Lemmon def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20

Newell def. Lemmon, 25-15, 25-10, 23-25, 25-23

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

