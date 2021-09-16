Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Fort Atkinson 29, Portage 16
New Berlin Eisenhower 20, New Berlin West 7
Regis 36, Durand 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Fort Atkinson 29, Portage 16
New Berlin Eisenhower 20, New Berlin West 7
Regis 36, Durand 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Carlota Ciganda overcame an early double bogey in chilly morning conditions Thursday for a 4-under 68 and a share of the first-round lead in the Cambia Portland Classic.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments