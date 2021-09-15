Sports
Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Lincoln Northeast def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones hates to lose. The Patriots rookie quarterback was stewing after his NFL debut, which ended in a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jones said he gives himself a steadfast rule when it comes to losses — take 24 hours and then put it behind you.
However, during this 'grace period' of disappointment, the quarterback couldn't help but take a brief look at the Patriots next opponent, the New York Jets. He was so upset with the loss that he wanted to get a head start on the preparation for his second NFL start.
