Wednesday’s Scores

Read Next

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones hates to lose. The Patriots rookie quarterback was stewing after his NFL debut, which ended in a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jones said he gives himself a steadfast rule when it comes to losses — take 24 hours and then put it behind you.

However, during this 'grace period' of disappointment, the quarterback couldn't help but take a brief look at the Patriots next opponent, the New York Jets. He was so upset with the loss that he wanted to get a head start on the preparation for his second NFL start.