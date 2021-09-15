Ray expected to start as Toronto hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (90-55, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-64, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (3-4, 5.28 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (11-5, 2.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 220 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -176, Rays +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Tampa Bay will meet on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 40-30 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .465 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .607.

The Rays are 45-29 in road games. Tampa Bay's lineup has 201 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 34 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 2-0. Drew Rasmussen earned his third victory and Ji-Man Choi went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Jose Berrios registered his eighth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 45 home runs and is batting .315.

Lowe leads the Rays with 60 extra base hits and 85 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .304 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Rays: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring), Jose Berrios: (abdominal), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Shane McClanahan: (back), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Wander Franco: (hamstring).