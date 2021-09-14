Giolito expected to start for Chicago against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (70-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (82-61, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Packy Naughton (0-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 180 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -265, Angels +215; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Los Angeles will meet on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 48-25 on their home turf. Chicago is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 107 total runs batted in.

The Angels have gone 32-39 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .345.

The Angels won the last meeting 7-4. Raisel Iglesias secured his first victory and Jared Walsh went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Jose Ruiz registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu ranks second on the White Sox with 133 hits and has 107 RBIs.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 73 extra base hits and 94 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Angels: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).